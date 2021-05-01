Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

CB stock opened at $171.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.12. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $93.10 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The stock has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

