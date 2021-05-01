Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $323.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.20. The company has a market cap of $348.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.21 and a 12 month high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

