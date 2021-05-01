Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,020 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

LAMR stock opened at $99.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $51.29 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.16.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

