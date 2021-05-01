Fractal (FCL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $59,060.00

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Fractal coin can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a market cap of $10.95 million and approximately $59,060.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00064048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.09 or 0.00284544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.01 or 0.01111586 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00026688 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.00 or 0.00728329 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,601.80 or 0.99887873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

