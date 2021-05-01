Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$181.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$130.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$196.00 to C$158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

TSE:FNV opened at C$171.23 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$133.63 and a 1-year high of C$222.15. The stock has a market cap of C$32.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 11.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$163.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$164.00.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.332 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

