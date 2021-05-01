Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

NYSE:FC opened at $30.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.02 million, a PE ratio of -43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

