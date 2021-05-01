Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 645,225 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.13% of Franklin Resources worth $19,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEN stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

