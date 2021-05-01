Frax Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $120.61 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00063102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.39 or 0.00284334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $632.72 or 0.01094348 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00026532 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $414.26 or 0.00716507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,764.33 or 0.99909145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 120,671,246 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

