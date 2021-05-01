Frax Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.43 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last week, Frax has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Frax coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001755 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $121.98 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00063881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.14 or 0.00285846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $649.46 or 0.01131025 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00026340 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.05 or 0.00719317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,430.61 or 1.00013834 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 121,048,678 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.