Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the March 31st total of 215,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.
FRHLF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.51. 32,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,589. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $6.56.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.
About Freehold Royalties
Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.
Read More: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.