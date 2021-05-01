Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the March 31st total of 215,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

FRHLF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.51. 32,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,589. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $6.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.73.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

