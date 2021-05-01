FUD.finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $478,747.79 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 1st. FUD.finance has a total market cap of $478,747.79 and $408.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FUD.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $20.27 or 0.00035320 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00069233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00019766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00069217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $474.06 or 0.00826075 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00049891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00095368 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4,916.39 or 0.08567020 BTC.

About FUD.finance

FUD.finance (FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

