Fundamentun LLC Acquires 5,785 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $3.84 on Friday, hitting $271.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,137. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $148.98 and a one year high of $277.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

