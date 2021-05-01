Fundamentun LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fundamentun LLC decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,561 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,476 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC owned about 2.47% of ConocoPhillips worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.14. 9,448,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,547,793. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.63.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.