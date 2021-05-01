Fundamentun LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fundamentun LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.30.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,866,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,751. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

