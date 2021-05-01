Fundamentun LLC Sells 1,074 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fundamentun LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,823 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,640,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,213. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $236.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.27 and a 200 day moving average of $217.33. The firm has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.65.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

