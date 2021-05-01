Fundamentun LLC Sells 5,357 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fundamentun LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.4% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.65. The stock had a trading volume of 28,413,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,570,826. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

