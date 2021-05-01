Fundamentun LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Fundamentun LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,112 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,155,462 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.78.

