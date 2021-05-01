FUNToken Market Cap Achieves $404.75 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. FUNToken has a market cap of $404.75 million and $61.31 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FUNToken has traded 36.7% higher against the dollar. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0393 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00070872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00019829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $500.31 or 0.00868225 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00066912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00096138 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00048659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

