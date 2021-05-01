Furucombo (COMBO) Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, Furucombo has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for $1.95 or 0.00003372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a market cap of $8.87 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00064167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.30 or 0.00282043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $646.33 or 0.01116319 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $421.17 or 0.00727418 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00026168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,803.02 or 0.99834859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

