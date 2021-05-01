Fusible Price Tops $2.08 on Exchanges (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. Fusible has a market capitalization of $861,849.36 and approximately $25,053.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusible coin can now be bought for about $2.08 or 0.00003607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fusible has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fusible alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00063877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.76 or 0.00286333 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.77 or 0.01111828 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00026784 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.43 or 0.00728910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,591.14 or 1.00084451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fusible Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Buying and Selling Fusible

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.