Fusion (FSN) Price Hits $1.50

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Fusion has a total market cap of $101.68 million and $4.57 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded 72.7% higher against the dollar. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002602 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,671.65 or 0.98464617 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,894,250 coins. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

