Gala Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Gala has a total market cap of $136.71 million and $1.58 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala coin can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00069856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00020077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00069010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $499.29 or 0.00865859 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00049923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00095701 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,929.09 or 0.08547890 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

