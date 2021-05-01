Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSEMKT GAU opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $289.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

