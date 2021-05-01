Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $21.06 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,991 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.1% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 147,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,199,000 after acquiring an additional 60,445 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L grew its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,116 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,766,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 40,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.24 and its 200 day moving average is $125.77. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.49.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

