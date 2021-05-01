GAMB Achieves Market Cap of $25.12 Million (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. One GAMB coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GAMB has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $25.12 million and approximately $445,169.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GAMB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00069266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00019102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $477.99 or 0.00847250 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00065152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00095665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00046801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.