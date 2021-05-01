GameCredits 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.14 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 1st. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 42.6% higher against the dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $40.68 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.53 or 0.00471362 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000860 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,835,456 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

