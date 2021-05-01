GameCredits (GAME) Price Reaches $0.28

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. GameCredits has a total market cap of $38.90 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.53 or 0.00476354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000841 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,835,456 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.