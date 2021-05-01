Gameswap (GSWAP) Market Capitalization Hits $10.37 Million

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Gameswap has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00002108 BTC on exchanges. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $10.37 million and $347,133.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00071404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00019743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $498.25 or 0.00867687 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00066085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00096125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00047082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,564,535 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

