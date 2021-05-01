Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Short Interest Update

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the March 31st total of 738,100 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 730,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GATO. CIBC began coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

GATO opened at $11.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.53. Gatos Silver has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

