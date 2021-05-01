Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Up 0.7% This Week

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $126.56 million and approximately $9.35 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00069818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00069248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $502.62 or 0.00874572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00095866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00049061 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,904.06 or 0.08533120 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

GUSD is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 126,954,039 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

