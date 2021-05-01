Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Position Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 726,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,081 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.98% of Gencor Industries worth $8,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GENC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gencor Industries during the third quarter valued at $604,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gencor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gencor Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 528,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 37,175 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Gencor Industries by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

In other Gencor Industries news, Director James P. Sharp sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $86,880.00. Also, CFO Eric E. Mellen sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $37,656.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,350 shares of company stock valued at $168,557 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GENC stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 7.54%.

Gencor Industries Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC).

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.