General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2,388.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,475 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,411 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $1,385,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in General Motors by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in General Motors by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. Evercore ISI raised their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $57.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.49. General Motors has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

