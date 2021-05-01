Genesis Vision Price Hits $9.39 on Top Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $41.56 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for approximately $9.39 or 0.00016280 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00070557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $500.44 or 0.00867814 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00066944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00096067 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00049149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.