GenesisX Trading 71% Lower This Week (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. GenesisX has a total market cap of $79,161.85 and approximately $1,370.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 71% lower against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,427,604 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

