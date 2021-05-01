Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.98

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.98 and traded as high as $4.36. Genetic Technologies shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 370,700 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Genetic Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Genetic Technologies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Genetic Technologies by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

