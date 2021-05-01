Gentarium (GTM) Price Hits $0.0260 on Top Exchanges

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Gentarium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gentarium has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. Gentarium has a market cap of $138,301.35 and $74.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00064278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.50 or 0.00281441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $647.95 or 0.01122191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.47 or 0.00736879 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00026365 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,730.85 or 0.99984576 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,323,553 coins. The official website for Gentarium is gtmcoin.io . Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gentarium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gentarium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

