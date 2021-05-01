Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.15% of Genuine Parts worth $24,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,157,000 after purchasing an additional 86,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,878,000 after acquiring an additional 195,329 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,727,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,507,000 after acquiring an additional 104,436 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,375,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,128,000 after acquiring an additional 83,687 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $132,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC opened at $124.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.26 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $127.44.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.67.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

