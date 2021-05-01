GET Protocol (GET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $56.65 Million

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One GET Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $4.97 or 0.00008626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $56.65 million and $1.98 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00069856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00020077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00069010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.29 or 0.00865859 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00049923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00095701 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,929.09 or 0.08547890 BTC.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

