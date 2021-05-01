Ghost Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Ghost has traded up 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000773 BTC on major exchanges. Ghost has a market capitalization of $6.83 million and approximately $215,496.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 15,244,086 coins. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

