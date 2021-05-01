Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 119.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,760 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $63.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 65.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.74. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $81.76.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.13.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

