Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Posts Earnings Results

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Gilead Sciences updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.750-7.450 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.75-7.45 EPS.

GILD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.47. 12,994,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,310,667. The stock has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $81.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.13.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

