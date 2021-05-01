Global Water Resources, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:GWR)

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of GWR opened at C$20.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$465.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.40. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of C$13.42 and a 12 month high of C$22.72.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.42 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

