Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the March 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFIT opened at $27.59 on Friday. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $25.94.

