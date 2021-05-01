Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:SNSR) Stock Price Down 3%

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:SNSR)’s stock price was down 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.08 and last traded at $34.15. Approximately 71,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 103,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.19.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.93.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.