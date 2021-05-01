Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLD) Trading Down 0.3%

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLD)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.53 and last traded at $22.58. 1,685,350 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,424,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.61.

