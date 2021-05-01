Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG)’s stock price dropped 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.77 and last traded at $15.80. Approximately 114,020 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 111,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90.

