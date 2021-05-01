GlobalBoost-Y 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $15,347.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $948,512.64 and $15,347.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,416.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.12 or 0.05113961 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $955.54 or 0.01693730 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.60 or 0.00472550 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.09 or 0.00725123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.53 or 0.00559288 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00075558 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.00 or 0.00437820 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004298 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

