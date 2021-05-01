GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Shares Purchased by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management raised its stake in shares of GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) by 288.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,474 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management owned about 0.37% of GO Acquisition worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GO Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,414,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,072,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Get GO Acquisition alerts:

GOAC stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. GO Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05.

GO Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC).

Receive News & Ratings for GO Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GO Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.