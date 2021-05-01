GoByte (GBX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,077.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0874 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a market cap of $836,506.66 and approximately $2,077.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000088 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

