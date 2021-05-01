Gold Poker Price Hits $0.0052 on Top Exchanges (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 21.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded down 67.4% against the US dollar. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $27,484.52 and $1,377.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00064394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.89 or 0.00285934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $650.28 or 0.01127657 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00026697 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $417.52 or 0.00724031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,678.66 or 1.00021073 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

